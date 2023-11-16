Wednesday Results (Division I)

W: UPDF Lady Tomahawks 81-34 Legends (Lady Tomahawks lead series 1-0)

UPDF Lady Tomahawks 81-34 Legends (Lady Tomahawks lead series 1-0) M: JT Jaguars 68-42 Victoria University (Jaguars lead series 1-0)

Thursday Fixtures (YMCA, Wandegeya) – Men

Division I: Livingstone vs. Nkumba Marines – 6:00 pm (Game 1)

Livingstone vs. Nkumba Marines – 6:00 pm (Game 1) Division II: Watoto vs. Sommet – 8:00 pm (Watoto lead series 2-0)

JT Jaguars’ quest to gain promotion to the National Basketball League started on a strong note after defeating Victoria University in the opening game of the Division I Playoff semifinal.

Jaguars who have been head and shoulders above their competition throughout the season registered a comfortable 68-42 win on a chilly Wednesday night at YMCA.

In a Division that is predominantly about quick transition basketball and launching shots in volumes, the Jaguars mastered the art and importance of getting out to a good start on both ends of the ball and it was no different in the series opener.

After missing their opening six shots, wing Mark Were opened the scoring from the line with a pair of throws that were followed by a jumper from George Agasi.

Victoria University who also missed their opening five shots but coughed up the ball three times in less than two minutes got on the scored board shortly with Nyong Marrier connecting from deep. The side, however, went ice cold in the final five minutes of the quarter after scoring their second field goal and fell behind by double digits (15-5) at the end of the opening ten minutes.

Juach Akok Nyong netted a pair of foul shots to start the second quarter but from that point, it was the Jaguars who went on a 13-3 run and led by as many as 18 points before closing out the half with a 15-point (28-13) advantage.

A 7-0 start to the third quarter by the Jaguars stretched the lead to 22 points and the game was all but done despite Victoria University’s fightback to pull within 13 points which was the closest they got the rest of the game.

Were led the Jaguars who had five players score in double figures with a game-high 12 points. Ian Lubwama and Agasi contributed 11 points apiece while Yesman Bushiri and Clement Kabagu chipped in with 10 points each.

Marrier (10 points) was the only player who reached double-digit scoring for Victoria University.

UPDF’s Patience Nantume

Meanwhile, in the Women’s Division, UPDF Lady Tomahawks left Legends for dead with an 81-34 thumping.

Skipper Patience Nantume led the assault with 16 points, 5 rebounds and as many assists. Fauzia Namasamba (13), Stella Lunkuse (13) and Dorah Nakijjoba (10) also scored in double figures.

Franceas Nabulobi had 9 points and 6 rebounds for Legends.