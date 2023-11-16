Overview: In the 78th minute, the crowd gave Ceaser Okhuti a standing ovation as he was replaced by Brian Ade. Okhuti had a brilliant game after scoring and making an assist.

FUFA Big League | Result

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Onduparaka FC 3-0 Karo Karungi

Onduparaka FC registered a well-deserved 3-0 victory against Karo Karungi FC in the FUFA Big League at Green Light Stadium on Thursday evening.

During the game, veteran forward Ceasar Okhuti and Dominic Aboga Ezra Bida were on target as The Caterpillars bagged maximum points.

Onduparaka made three changes to the starting line up introducing Okhuti, Ceasar Olega, and Davis Mayanja to replace Junior Andama, Malish Mandela, and Alex Adriko.

Bida got the first chance of the game after being set up by Okhuti from the right flank, but the forward’s shot went straight to the goalkeeper’s palms.

The hosts kept knocking on the door as Bida beat his marker before he swung in a lovely cross, but Okhuti nodded it wide at the half-hour mark.

Okhuti finally broke the deadlock in the last minute of the first stanza, calmly composing himself before he guided the ball home capitalizing on James Jarieko’s pinpoint delivery.

In the first minutes of the second stanza, the visitors threw several bodies upfront in search of the leveller but Onduparaka’s backline was equal to the challenge.

Aboga tapped home from close to double the lead as Karo Karungi’s backline failed to clear away Okhuti’s well-weighed free-kick.

In the 78th minute, the crowd gave Okhuti a standing ovation as he was replaced by Brian Ade. Okhuti had a brilliant game after scoring and making an assist.

Eight minutes later, Bida put the icing on the cake after dancing through several bodies before placing the ball into the empty net.

It was a glamorous evening at the Green Light Stadium as the hosts registered maximum points, scored three goals, and also clinched a clean sheet.

The victory lifted Onduparaka to the sixth position with 12 points gathered from eight games played while Karo Karugi sit 10th with two points less in the ongoing season.

Other Results

Blacks Power 3-0 Booma FC

Kigezi HomeBoyz 2-0 Young Elephants FC

Kiyinda Boys FC 1-2 Lugazi FC

Kyetume FC 0-2 Ndejje University

Mbale Heroes 0-4 Police FC