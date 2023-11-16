2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Group F

Matchday One | 17th November 2023

Guinea vs. Uganda – Stade Berkane Du Municipal

Uganda Cranes head coach Put Paul Joseph and captain Khalid Aucho have expressed readiness as the team prepares to face Guinea on Friday at Stade Du Municipal in Berkane, Morocco.

This will be the first matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and coincidentally the first game of the Uganda Cranes under the stewardship of coach Put.

Despite being with the team for a few days, the gaffer believes his charges are ready for the game against Guinea.

“We have tried to achieve a lot of things in the limited time I have been with the team and I’m impressed with the attitude and discipline of the players,” he stated.

“A committed group works together and I believe will portrayed on the pitch for us to get a good result.”

Asked about what he knows about Guinea, coach Put indicated they are a good team but his charges are ready to give their best.

“I know they have a good team with quality players some and majority player in Europe but I have the trust in my players to pull off a great performance,” he said.

Captain Khalid Aucho also shares similar sentiments and is confident that the players will go into the game with full commitment.

“It is always an honour for us to play for the National Team and as players we are ready for tomorrow’s game. The coaches have done their part to prepare us, the ball is in our coat to deliver on pitch and I know everyone will give their best for us to secure maximum points.”

After Friday’s game, Uganda will return to action on Tuesday next week against Somalia.

The Cranes are in Group G alongside Algeria, Somalia, Guinea, Botswana and Mozambique.