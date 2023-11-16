Zanzibar are the winners of the 2023 CECAFA U15 Boys Championship after defeating hosts Uganda on Thursday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The closely contested final, ended one-all in normal time but Zanzibar edged the game 4-3 on penalties.

Mohammed Omar fired Zanzibar into an early lead scoring in the 19th minute but midfielder Ibra Ssebagala got the equalizer for Uganda with a powerful header eleven minutes later.

In the penalty shootout, Ecock Bagenda, Ibra Ssebagala and Richard Okello converted their kicks for Uganda while Ronald Kigoye and Ratib Gulanyago missed.

Zanzibar on the other hand scored four out of the five penalties through Saleh Mbarouk, Adam Shaaban, Hassan Iddi and Lukman Omar. Only Fahad Hassan failed to convert.

In the third place playoff, a lone goal from Kaniki Seleman saw Tanzania overcome South Sudan to claim the bronze medal.

Awards

Fairplay – Ethiopia U15

Best Goalkeeper – Mahir Amour (Zanzibar)

Top Scorer – Lazarus Peter George Laku (South Sudan)

Best Player – Owen Mukisa (Uganda)