Guinea attained maximum points off Uganda at the very end of the game as the two teams faced off on Friday in Berkane, Morocco.

In the game played at Stade Du Municipal, Uganda thought had attained a point but a late goal from Guinea saw the West Africans take all three points, winning 2-1.

This was the first 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match for Uganda and coincidentally the first game for new coach Paul Put.

Aguibou Camara opened the scores in the 10th minute with his low drive going past goalkeeper Salim Omar Magoola.

However, Uganda levelled matters through Fahad Bayo who capitalized on a free ball in the box at the half hour mark.

Uganda won a free kick on the left wing and Bobosi Byaruhanga took it. His delivery was brushed off Halidi Lwaliwa’s head and found Bayo unmarked inside the box.

At the start of the second half, Uganda made two changes introducing Yunus Sentamu and Timothy Awany to replace Milton Karisa and Byaruhanga respectively.

There were further changes with Bayo and Travis Mutyaba replaced by Richard Basangwa and Bright Anukani.

With four minutes added on, Guinea got the winner in the last minute off a free kick by Seydouba Cisse that went straight into the back of the net.

Uganda will return to action on Tuesday against Somalia who lost 3-1 to Algeria.

The Uganda Cranes are in Group G alongside Algeria, Somalia, Guinea, Botswana and Mozambique.

Uganda’s Starting XI

Salim Omar Magoola, Kenneth Semakula, Aziizi Kayondo, Bevis Mugabi, Halidi Lwaliwa, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Travis Mutyaba, Fahad Bayo, Milton Karisa, Rogers Mato