Paul Put’s reign as Uganda Cranes coach started on a sour note as his side lost to Guinea 2-1 in Morocco.

The Cranes conceded an early goal but regrouped after finding the equaliser and the game opened up in the second half with both teams targeting a winner.

It eventually did arrive late on as a sumptuous free kick by Seydouba Cisse hit the back of the net for the hosts.

Here are the Cranes ratings

Jamal Salim (GK) 5/10: Wasn’t particularly busy and looked more comfortable with the ball at his feet as a reference especially in the first period. Questionable for the positioning on both goals though.

Kenneth Ssemakula (RB) 5/10: Rightly switched position after the break after an unassured performance at the right in the first half.

Aziz Kayondo (LB) 5/10: Lost his man for the opening goal allowing him acres of space and time to shoot but improved after a disastrous start.

Bevis Mugabi (CB) 6/10: Unlucky to concede a suspicious free kick that resulted into the winner but otherwise, he was good.

Halid Lwaliwa (CB) 6/10: Failed to close out the passer in the opening goal but did okay through the game and involved in the equaliser as his headed effort was parried into Bayo’s path.

Khalid Aucho (DM) 5/10: Caught in possession which led to Cranes conceding the opener and wasn’t as assertive as he usually does.

Bobosi Byaruhanga (CM) 5/10: Some of his challenges were ill advised and taken off at the break. Brilliant delivery into the area for Cranes goal.

Travis Mutyaba (CAM) 7/10: Arguably Cranes’ stand out performer with bravely to take on his opponents. Won several free kicks in good areas.

Milton Karisa (RW) 3/10: Hard to remember any contribution and rightly taken off at halftime.

Rogers Mato (LW) 5/10: Some good runs down the left but his decision making was wanting. Won the foul that resulted in Uganda’s only goal.

Fahad Bayo (CF) 6/10: Right place, right time, brilliant execution for the goal but starved of service as the lead striker.

Substitutes

Timothy Awany (RB) 5/10: Played in an unfamiliar right back position after coming on but was caught out of position when Mugabi fouled for the winner.

Yunus Sentamu (RW) 5/10: An improvement on Karisa as his presence gave the Cranes more presence on the right and he had some decent deliveries in the area.

Richard Basangwa (CF) N/a

Bright Anukani (CAM) N/a