US based Ugandan youngster Christian Xavier Odongkara wants to represent his country of origin Uganda at one time in his career.

The 20-year-old currently features for Macclesfield where he plays a centre forward.

Born to Charles and Beatrice Odongkara, the 6’1’ feet striker has played for Houston Dynamo Youth U19 in the MLS Next Pro (pre-season), Steven Gerrad Academy in UK and Texans Houston U17.

“My dream is to represent my country Uganda at one time in the future,” Christian Odongkara told Kawowo Sports.

“I am working hard every hard and if an opportunity comes especially for the underage sides at the moment, i will be grateful.”

He is currently pursuing a Bachelors degree in Accounting while playing football.