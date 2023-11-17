University Football League | Results

Kabale University 0-1 Bugema University

UMU 5-0 University of Kisubi

Bugema University and Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) have secured their spots in the last eight of the ongoing University Football League.

Both sides registered victories as Group A climaxed in high gear, the two games were played concurrently.

In a closely contested encounter, Bugema managed to earn a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kabale University, with Sulaiman Sentongo scoring the winning goal.

The win lifted Bugema to 13 points and secured their place in the last eight as one of the best losers.

While at Nkozi Grounds, UMU secured a well-deserved 5-0 victory against the University of Kisubi in a one-sided encounter with goals from Ssentongo Akbar (brace), Joseph Kayondo, Richard Rwayanga, and Peter Calvin Emayu.

This victory extended UMU’s lead at the top of Group A to 14 points.

Bugema University and UMU will join Makerere University, Uganda Christian University, Kampala University, and Makerere University Business School, who have already qualified for the next round of the tournament.