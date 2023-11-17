Result

Wakiso Giants 0-0 Express FC

Wakiso Giants and Express played to a goalless but entertaining draw on a wet Kabaka Kyabaggu surface on Friday.

The two sides came into the game desperate for a win but failed to hit the back of the net thanks to profligacy, good defending at times and brilliant goalkeeping.

📹 The visitors Express FC come close to scoring against Wakiso Giants FC again.#StarTimesUPL | #WAKEXP pic.twitter.com/hDJRA8AnIU — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) November 17, 2023

Alpha Ssali tested Bashir Ssekagya in the first half while at the opposite end early on, Abdul Kimera did better to cut off Hassan Ssenyonjo.

The Wakiso Giants skipper also a second half shot from over 35 yards pushed over the bar by the Express custodian while Ambrose Arinda did superbly to block a low shot from outside the area.

📹 Save by Abdul Kimera before the half time whistle was blown.#StarTimesUPL | #WAKEXP pic.twitter.com/ExTVoq73G0 — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) November 17, 2023

In the end, both sides settled for a point which leaves the hosts in relegation zone but jump over KCCA to go 3rd from bottom with five points while Express on 12 points are 5th with six games just like SC Villa while the rest have played one more game.

The Purple Sharks return to action on November 25th against NEC at Lugogo while James Odoch’s men will host Maroons on the same day.