Uganda’s National Basketball League champions City Oilers have announced its roster for the Basketball Africa League Elite 16 round.

The team revealed the roster on its official social media handles on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Veteran guard Jimmy Enabu is not included in the roster due to unforeseen circumstances as stated by the team.

Other notable absentees include Luak Ruai, Ceaser Kizito, Ben Komakech, Henry Mulira, and Moses Makar who played during the local season.

Team Captain James Okello, Tonny Drilleba, Ivan Muhwezi, Fayed Bbaale, Titus Lual, Edrine Walujjo, and rookie Allawi Ssenkubuge made the squad.

The local lads are joined by Robinson Opong, Germain Roebuck Junior, Brandon Ssebirumbi, Dane Miller Junior, and Parish Petty.

City Oilers will compete in Group B, which features Mozambique’s Ferroviario da Beira, Madagascar’s COSPN, and Zimbabwe’s JBC.

The nine-time NBL champions will fight to secure a spot in the semifinals by finishing in the top two positions in their group.

The top two teams and the winner of the classification game will earn a place in the BAL competition.

City Oilers earned a bye in the previous round due to their qualification for the concluded BAL.