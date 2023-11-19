Overview: Ssemuddu completed a revenge against Ssenyange who beat him at Akamwesi Complex, Kyabando last year in the final game of the season.

Muzamir Ssemuddu, also known as Mr Take Over, beat Zebra Isaac Ssenyange Jr 4-2 on a split decision in a fight that took place at the MTN Arena, Lugogo on Saturday night.

The headline fight of Week 15 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League kept the fans on their feet as they chanted loudly.

Ssemuddu completed a revenge against Ssenyange Jr who beat him at Akamwesi Complex, Kyabando last year in the final game of the season.

After the bout at Lugogo, Ssemuddu revealed that he was confident about winning the fight and it was only a matter of time before he was announced the victor of the much-anticipated fight.

“I came here knowing am going to win the game,” Ssemuddu noted after being announced the winner.

“I thank my coaches and everyone who supports me. They have given me a reason to believe and I dedicate this victory to all of them,” he added.

“My coaches have been so tremendous in the journey. They have always made life hard for me on the other side but am happy it has yielded positive results.”

Before the game got underway, both fighters arrived in style with Zex Bilangilangi leading Ssemuddu’s entourage as the fans danced to the beats.

During the fight, both fighters started strong but Ssemuddu took hard and strong punches, showing his confidence.

Ssemuddu had vowed to knock out Ssenyange to avoid any judges’ bias but the motor-mouthed fighter was still able to win the fight.

Ssemuddu has now beaten Depark Mawanda and Richard Kasujja this season.