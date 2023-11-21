FUFA has confirmed that the Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team will have two friendly games against Morocco next month.

The Crested Cranes will play Morocco on Friday, 1st December 2023 at Le Mardi Stadium in Casablanca while the other game will happen on Tuesday 5th December 2023 at Stade Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

In that regard, newly appointed coach Sheryl Botes has summoned a provisional squad of 31 players.

This will be the first time that coach Botes will take charge of the team since her appointment on 15th November 2023.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Daisy Nakaziro (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Hadijah Nalongo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Gloria Namakula (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Proscovia Adongo (She Maroons FC, Uganda)

Defenders

Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Bridget Nabisaalu (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Desire Katisi Natooro (Asubo Ladies FC, Uganda), Jolly Kobusinge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Shakirah Nankwanga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Justine Najjuko Kizza (She Maroons FC, Uganda), Samalie Nakacwa (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Asia Nakibuuka (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Dorcus Lwalisa (Olila High School WFC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Phiona Nabbumba (Boldklubben AF 1893, Denmark), Joan Nabirye (FK Minsk, Belarus), Sarah Nakuya (Asubo Ladies FC, Uganda), Jackline Adong (She Maroons FC, Uganda), Zaitun Namaganda (Wakiso Hill WFC, Uganda), Viola Nambi (Pomigliano C.F., Italy), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Elizabeth Nakigozi (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda)

Forwards

Fazila Ikwaput (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Fauzia Najjemba ( ZFK Dynamo Moscow, Russia), Catherine Nagadya (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Zaina Nandede (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Amina Nababi (Rines SS WFC, Uganda), Barbara Adweru (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Joanitah Ainembabazi (Simba Queens FC, Tanzania), Lillian Kasuubo (She Maroons FC, Uganda), Kamiyati Naigaga (Asubo Ladies FC, Uganda)