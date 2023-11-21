Overview: Further details about the cost of the project, duration of construction process and actual groundbreaking will be availed in the due course for the multi-purpose state of art sports complex that will be able to have a modern indoor arena, club house and other amenities for a number of games as Cricket, Hockey, Volleyball, Handball and Football.

Global construction company Summa officially handed over the artistic design for the Lugogo Multi-purpose Indoor Sports Complex, Kampala city to the Government of Uganda.

The artistic designs were received by state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang, on behalf of the Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Museveni.

“On behalf of the Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Museveni, I received the artistic design of the Lugogo Multi-purpose Indoor Sports Complex from the Turkish contractor, Summa. We shall soon be breaking ground” Hon. Ogwang remarked.

Further details about the cost, duration of construction process and actual groundbreaking will be availed in the due course for the multi-purpose state of art sports complex that will be able to have a modern indoor arena, club house and other amenities for a number of games as Cricket, Hockey, Volleyball, Handball and Football.

Summa officials in a meeting with Uganda Government officials

For starters, Summa was established in 1989 by the Honorary President Mete Bora, in Ankara, Turkey.

This international contractor avails a number of diversified interests and operations.

The previous 19 years in a row have witnessed Summa being named among the top 250 international construction companies by US based Engineering News Record (ENR).

Some of the projects that they have undertaken include the Niger Ministry of Finance building, Kigali Arena, Senegal Airport, Senegal Stadium, Africa Leadership University (Uganda), Chisinau Arena (Moldova), Magas Airport (Republic of Ingushetia), Leogrand Hotel (Moldova), Venezuela Vargas Houseing Estate (Venezuela), Bogatyr Hotel (Russia), Kintele Congress Center and Hotel Brazzaville City Center Complex (Republic of Congo), Gold exploration activities in Niger and others.

Summa employs approximately 2,500 people around the world across four different continents including specialists from civil engineers to doctors.