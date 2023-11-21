Overview: Over the years, the East African Chipkizi Cup has grown in stature and magnitude with over 300 teams in the age brackets of 9 to 20 years participating during the week-long (11th to 17th December) championship.

David Kamanzi, a promising football scout in Uganda has been invited for the 2023 East African Chipkizi cup in Arusha city, Tanzania.

This tournament has been hosted by Future Stars Academy Tanzania since 2009 with categories of players from the age of 9 to 20 years.

Over the years, the East African Chipkizi Cup has grown in stature and magnitude with over 300 teams participating during the week-long (11th to 17th December) championship.

Kamanzi joins the hundreds of scouts from the rest of Africa, Europe and the United States of America (USA).

“It is humbling to the recognized and invited for the 2023 East African Chipkizi cup. No one can take such an opportunity for granted” Kamanzi disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Over a spell of a decade, Kamanzi has worked as a scout for different schools (primary and secondary) as well as clubs.

Among the schools he has worked for include Kasawo S.S, Latifah Mixed S.S, Seat of Wisdom,

Nile High school Mukono, Mpoma Royal college, St. Jude S.S Masaka, Oxford High school, Rays of Grace Junior School & Academy, Jesjonny Primary School, Mpoma Junior school, Edusabu education center Kasawo, Ekisenu Quality, Mukono Junior school Ttakajunge, among others.

For the clubs he has worked with entail Stimulus Football Club, Cradland and Rays of Grace, among others.

About the East African Chipkizi Cup:

The East African Chipkizi Cup was founded by Alfred Itaeli, the director of Future Stars Academy.

It is not just a soccer extravaganza but a platform for sports development in the region. With the inclusion of swimming in the event, this year’s tournament promises to be a celebration of talent and athletic excellence.

Sports enthusiasts around the world will be watching with keen interest to see which stars emerge from this unique sporting spectacle.