The fifth edition of the Joshua Cheptegei Christmas run was officially launched on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

This run will take place on Saturday, 16th December 2023 in Kapchorwa district, North East of the capital city, Kampala.

“The Joshua Chepetegei Christmas run will help us to identify the next athletics stars. We shall support the best 3 in each of the 3 categories with scholarships at Joshua Cheptegei Junior Academy.” Legendary 27-year-old athlete Cheptegei remarked.

“We also use the platform to promote tourism, fight poverty, and sensitize the public against unhealthy lifestyles.” the current world record holder of the 5000M and 10,000M races added.

At least 5,000 people are expected to take part in this run that is organized by the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation.

Besides the scholarships, there will also be a number of prizes to be won by the outstanding runners on the day.

Some of the partners on board include Total Energies, Masha Coffee, IHU Reproductive Health Uganda, Uganda Police, the Kapchorwa local government among others.

Recently, Cheptegei graced the UNDP Mount Elgon Run that was held in Mbale city on the foot-steps of Mountain Elgon.

Athletics has become a major gold mine for many young personalities in both middle and long distance races.

Uganda’s athletes have exceled in a number of local, regional and international competitions, winning as much prize monies as possible that helps to enrich themselves, families and the country’s economy at large.

