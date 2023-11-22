Overview: The 2023 Uganda Tennis Open is expected to attract top players from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi and Tanzania.

Following an unprecedented 10-year absence, the prestigious Uganda Tennis Open is back at the Lugogo Tennis Complex in Kampala city.

This tournament is organized by the Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) in conjunction with the National Council of Sports (NCS).

According to Victor Drile, the tournament director, the junior (teenagers) and social players (above forty years) will open the way between 30th November and 1st December ahead of the main championship (4th to 9th December 2023).

Lugogo Tennis Complex – Center court

Tennis players from Uganda and beyond will get the opportunity to compete for the top title of champion with the entry fixed at $ 15 (at least Ug.Shs 55,000).

The local organizing team has received funding and support from the National Council of Sports to help in the tranquil and affluent organization.

The winner in the main open for the men and women’s categories will be rewarded with Ug.Shs 2,500,000 ($660) and Ug.Shs 2,000,000 ($528) respectively.

This event is expected to attract top players from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi and Tanzania.

Trevor Kazibwe, 18 years old | Credit: David Isabirye

“With a new crop of young and exciting players in the region, tennis and sports enthusiasts are excited to witness breathe-taking Tennis as they await the champion in the making.” Victor Drile, the tournament director states.

Some local players who have previously won this prestigious event before include; John Oduke, Duncan Mugabe, David Oringa and the like.

Jibu Water is the chief hydration partner for the championship.

Veteran John Oduke | Credit: David Isabirye