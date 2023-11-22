Overview: For starters, the inception of the SHACK League metaphorized from the old boys’ spirited one-day galas that were merely celebratory gatherings whose “mastered seed” has now come of age with a larger and more immersive endeavor.

Event : The SHACK League 2023 (Match Day 3)

: The SHACK League 2023 (Match Day 3) Date : Sunday, 26 th November

: Sunday, 26 November Venue : City High School playgrounds, Kololo

: City High School playgrounds, Kololo Theme: “Old Friends, New Memories”

The exciting St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) old students football league is back this Sunday, 26th November 2023 at City High School playgrounds Kololo in Kampala city.

The atmosphere is anticipated to be electric, euphoric, at times tense and nostalgic in nature during this match day three action.

The exciting SHACK League action

In rainy, sunny or cloudy weather cover, the match day 3 will progress whatsoever under the theme “Old Friends, New Memories”.

There are 22 different cohorts in this inaugural tournament to include teams as Ntuli Kings, Mbirisho Warriors (1992-1998), Apetta Kings (1993 – 1995), Kaffet Talians (2005 – 2010), Mbaawo (2011-2016), House of Olympians (2014-2019), Green Cave, Centennials, Ma Peace, Basaja Bakame, Ababeembe, Haduuce Warriors, Kasswa Titans, Jabba Gurus, Kikame Boys, Mbookya Warriors, Kata Bavarians, Dico’s Brigade and Uptown Pirates, among others.

Leone Ssenyange (extreme left), a media personality is an alumni of SHACK

Apetta Kings team group photo

“The SHACK League stems from the illustrious legacy of St. Henry’s College Kitovu which finds a vibrant new chapter with the advent of the SHACK League, an extraordinary platform that unites Old Boys through the magic of sports, nostalgia, and camaraderie.” Tonny Muliika, the SHACK League discloses to Kawowo Sports Media.

The primary mission of the SHACK League is to reunite alumni in a riveting blend of friendly competition.

The SHACK League vibe

SHACK Old students meet and netwrok during the league match day

A SHACK Alumni with his son during the latest outing

This can be boldly achieved through the reminiscent tales, and the shared values that define the St. Henry’s experience and beyond.

The power of networking, sporting fair-play and sheer excitement is always at play during every match.

Like for many football contests, definitely one ought to expect fierce competition and thrilling matches on the horizon, as well as unforgettable showcase of talent, unity, and sportsmanship.

Tempers at times flare during the SHACK League charged up moments in the quest for sporting glory

Catch me if you can moment at the SHACK League

Enviable footballing skills as close ball, passing, dribbling, pressing, heading and shooting will therefore be on the show.

For starters, the inception of the SHACK League metaphorized from the old boys’ spirited one-day galas that were merely celebratory gatherings whose “mastered seed” has now come of age with a larger and more immersive endeavor.

Marvin Kavuma, a professional footballer at NEC Football Club is also an alumni of SHACK

Networking at the SHACK League

SHACK League action

The drastic growth of the SHACK League has henceforth witnessed the attraction of partners as Soccanett, Jibu Water, Sprint UG Live unlimited, Galaxy FM Zzina, Digida FM, Gary Holmes Hospital Maganjo,Devine Hotel, Captain Morgan, BBS Terefayina and many more.

Some of the day’s Fixtures:

