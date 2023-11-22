Uganda Premier League | Fixture

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Gaddafi vs Bright Stars – 4 PM

Vipers SC vs URA FC – 7 PM

The Uganda Premier League returns shortly after the international break. The game between Gaddafi and Bright Stars will get us underway into matchday eight.

Bright Stars have so far played seven games into the ongoing campaign, three of those have been away ending in two draws and a loss.

Bright Stars forward Sam Ssenyongo believes they have prepared well and it’s time to execute so that they end the poor run on the road.

“We are focused and it’s time we get our first win away from home this season,” Ssenyonjo told the club media.

“We want maximum points, even though we are away the coaches have organised well and the boys truly know what to do,” he added.

“We lost against them (Gaddafi) last season but thats in the past. In fact it gives us a reason to avenge because we have all it takes to do so.”

Ssenyonjo was on target as they edged Busoga in a 3-2 victory. He believes if he scores more then his team will get a big chance of winning tomorrow.

“As a player, I feel good and steady going into this game. Having scored in our previous game I will try to score more so that I help my club win.”

Team News

Bright Stars right back Jonathan Odong is back in training but will seek a late fitness while other players are ready and fit for selection.

Gaddafi will miss the services of their captain Ibrahim Kiyemba due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Head to head

2023: Bright Stars 0-1 Gaddafi

2022: Gaddafi 3-0 Bright Stars

2022: Bright Stars 1-0 Gaddafi

2021: Gaddafi 1-0 Bright Stars