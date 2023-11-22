Overview: Opong was instrumental as the City Oilers fought from down to emerge victors. The shooting guard dropped 16 points.

City Oilers shooting guard Robinson Opong credited his teammates for the win against COSPN but also added that they lacked chemistry something that can be worked on.

In a game played at Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg, City Oilers overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to register an 81-76 win against COSPN of Madagascar on Tuesday.

Going into their next game to be played today, Opong has rallied his teammates to play as a team so that they build ‘some’ chemistry.

“We ought to build some chemistry and come back stronger so that we keep this thing going,” Opong who finished the game with 16 points said in the aftermath.

“I am glad we showed character and managed to come back and basically steal a win from a good team from Madagascar,” he added.

“It was a hard game. Obviously, we had a game plan only to be hit by reality. We had to regroup and come back stronger in the second half more so defensively.”

Opong was instrumental as the City Oilers fought from down to emerge victors. The shooting guard was 4-for-10 from beyond the arc and 4-for-5 on the line to pile up 16 points.

Today, City Oilers play JBC from Zimbabwe at 12:00 (EAT) and a victory will earn them a spot in the semifinals.