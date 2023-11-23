Over the years, City Oilers have been very intentional about their off-season business in recruiting players and this year, it’s no different.

The nine-time National Basketball League champions are set to sign Rogers Dauna and Benjamin Kawumi.

Dauna joins Oilers from UCU Canons having completed his studies while Kawumi played for relegated Rez Life Saints last season.

The duo trained with the Oilers prior to the team’s trip to South Africa for the East Division Road to BAL tournament.

“They [Dauna and Kawumi] have been training with us because they have interest in joining us so we asked them to come and train with us so we can assess them properly and that’s what we are doing,” head coach Mandy Juruni told Kawowo Sports.

“Once we are done [with assessing them] we have to make it official by signing but we are not yet at that stage,” he added.

Club president Mohammed Santur says they are about giving opportunities, grooming and exposing young players to competitive basketball for continuity.

“As you have seen, we always want to have continuity and that is why we bring in these young players who will carry on in two-three years. We brought in Edrine [Walujjo] and Allawi [Ssenkubuge] last year and now we are looking at these two.

“We believe these young players will form the core of the team for years to come because in order to be competitive in BAL you need a very good core of home players and we have to prepare them.”