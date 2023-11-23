Vipers SC earned three points off URA FC as the two sides faced off on Thursday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

A goal in either half from Eric Kambale and Abdu Lumala ensured the Venoms garnered maximum points.

Vipers SC however ended with a player less following the sending off of left back Isa Mubiru twelve minutes from time.

This was the second game for David Obua in charge of URA. The first ended in a one-all draw against Kitara FC.

Kambale fired Vipers into the lead in the 8th minute with a strike from outside the area.

This is the first goal for Kambale since joining Vipers SC from Sudan’s Al Merrikh.

Lumala who was industrious throughout the game doubled the lead for the home capitalizing on a mistake by defender Najib Fesali in the 52nd minute.

Fesali opted to pass back to goalkeeper Denis Otim but Lumala reacted quickest to get to the ball before the onrushing goalie.

In the 76th minute Allan Okello made his long awaited debut, coming on in place of Abdu Karim Watambala.

His entrance was treated to a grand cheer from the fans who for long have waited to see him play for the Venoms.

With twelve minutes to the end, Mubiru was sent off but the hosts held onto keep the scoreline intact.

Victory takes Vipers SC to second place on 17 points, one behind leaders BUL FC while URA FC drop to 8th position on ten points.