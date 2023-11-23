2023-2024 betPawa Futsal Super League
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Aidenal Vs Edgars Youth Programme (7 PM)
Futbol Club of Luzira Vs Kabowa Dream Team (8 PM)
Kampala Junior Vs Kawempe (9 PM)
At Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo
The betPawa Futsal Super League 2023 returns with an enticing menu on match day one at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo.
The opening match at 7 PM will have Aidenal against Edgars Youth Programme.
An hour later, Futbol Club of Luzira will face the reigning champions Kabowa Dream Team.
Kabowa Dream Team has won the super league on time occasions; 2018-2019 and the recent 2022-2023.
The final game on the day will kick off at 9 PM between Kampala Junior Team and Kawempe.
The betPawa Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) with the sponsorship from betting firm, betPawa.
Cast of champions:
2022-2023: Yeak Kabowa
2021-2022: Kampala Junior Team (KJT)
2020-2021: Park
2019-2020: Cancelled
2018-2019: Yeak Kabowa
2017-2018: Dream Team