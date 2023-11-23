2023-2024 betPawa Futsal Super League

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Aidenal Vs Edgars Youth Programme (7 PM)

Futbol Club of Luzira Vs Kabowa Dream Team (8 PM)

Kampala Junior Vs Kawempe (9 PM)

At Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo

The betPawa Futsal Super League 2023 returns with an enticing menu on match day one at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo.

The opening match at 7 PM will have Aidenal against Edgars Youth Programme.

An hour later, Futbol Club of Luzira will face the reigning champions Kabowa Dream Team.

Kabowa Dream Team has won the super league on time occasions; 2018-2019 and the recent 2022-2023.

A goalkeeper collects a ball

The final game on the day will kick off at 9 PM between Kampala Junior Team and Kawempe.

The betPawa Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) with the sponsorship from betting firm, betPawa.

Cast of champions:

2022-2023: Yeak Kabowa

2021-2022: Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

2020-2021: Park

2019-2020: Cancelled

2018-2019: Yeak Kabowa

2017-2018: Dream Team