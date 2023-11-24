

The 2023 national rally championship comes to a close this weekend with the final round in Fort portal district.

Over 20 crews will take part in the weekend event with all eager to seal their final positions in the NRC standings.

With the NRC title already sealed by Yasin Nasser, Ronald Sebuguzi and Ibrahim Lubega will be out to consolidate the first and second runners up places of the season.

To settle for the first runners up, Sebuguzi must finish ahead of Lubega in Fort Portal.

In the Clubman rally championship, Joshua Muwanguzi who already has his hands on the category title only needs to finish to secure points to be crown CRC champion.

Godfrey Kiyimba’s luck at the title would only come if Muwanguzi retired out of the event, taking the title to the wire in the year ending sprint in December.

Another headliner of the event will be the crew of Jon Consta and Aaron Nsamba.

Jon Consta returns to the cockpit after eight years. He returns with the new car, Ford Proto which is the current trend of cars in Uganda.

Thirteen stages will be covered including a super special stage on Saturday to make a total competitive distance of 141.36kilometres.