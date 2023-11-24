After the 2-0 loss to Vipers SC at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, URA FC head coach David Obua hardly pressed the panic button but rather rallied his charges to stay calm.

The Tax Collectors gave away two cheap goals to the Kitende-based side and failed to capitalise on the several chances created in the game more in the dying minutes after Vipers’ red card.

While speaking in the post-match conference, Obua insisted that they will keep playing the URA and soon or later the style will bear fruit.

“Methodologies are built over time and glad that am getting the possible support from the chairman and the board members so am not worried,” he stated.

“I am building the blocks and we will get there. You saw us losing the game and I asked them (players) to keep playing. We created several chances and failed to score,” he added.

It is clear that Obua is introducing a new playing style which will take time for his troops to get used to However, the gaffer insists he will keep teaching the boys football but also expects mistakes.

“Yes we conceded two giveaways but without those mistakes, we are not going to learn. I can promise you am not scared and I have no fear. I want us to play more football even when we were losing we kept playing a certain way and that’s my style.”

“We need to teach these boys how to play football within a tactical way. What you have seen today is a product of two weeks of football so you should wait for what lies ahead.”

“I promise that you are going to watch good football regardless of anything. These boys are going to be sold in Europe and there is a style of play they need to embrace and I will strongly emphasise that,” he underlined.

Obua has been in charge of two games against Kitara FC and recently Vipers SC. Out of the possible six points he has only picked one.

Obua and his troops will return to action on Friday, December 1 as they host Express at Metha Stadium, Lugazi.