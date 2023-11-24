Express is confident of returning to winning ways when they host trick Maroons at Wankulukuku.

The Red Eagles, the only unbeaten side so far in the division are winless in their last two fixtures, drawing away to UPDF and Wakiso Giants.

“We have prepared well and the boys are in good shape with no injuries,” assistant coach Eric Ndifuna revealed.

Ramzey Kawooya who missed the draw at Wakiso returns from national duty and will automatically walk into the eleven.

Meanwhile, Maroons also target redemption after losing 1-0 to NEC in their last outing.

The Prisons side have done well on the road than at home and will ask the Red Eagles a few tricky questions on the afternoon.

They have striker Fred Amaku available from national duty while former Express captain David Ndihabwe faces former bosses.

Elsewhere, KCCA visit Busoga United at Njeru while Arua Hill target first season win when they host UPDF.

Friday November 24, 2023 Fixtures 4pm

Busoga United vs KCCA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Express vs Maroons – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Arua Hill vs UPDF – Paridi stadium, Adjumani