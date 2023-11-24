Abdallah Mubiru starts his second KCCA tenure away to Busoga United on Friday without over six crucial players.

The former Uganda Cranes coach replaced Sergio Traguil a week ago and finds the Kasasiro languishing in the relegation zone.

Skipper Julius Poloto is out injured, young striker Abu Mayanja is with the national U-18 team while defenders Filbert Obenchan and Peter Magambo as well club top scorer Muhammad Shaban are suspended.

Others out include South Sudan international Emmanuel Loki and Angolan centre back Emilson Gonzaga.

“We have trained well ahead of the game against Busoga United,” said Mubiru. “The players have showed top attitude and desire and we have asked them to just show the same on the pitch.

“We will not have Obenchan, Magambo and Shaban due to suspension but we have players to fill the void.”

KCCA won their last outing 3-1 against champions Vipers and anything less than three points against Busoga United who they have often beaten with easy will be underachievement.

The Kasasiro who go into the game occupying the third slot from bottom with only four points have never lost to Busoga United in the previous 13 league meetings winning 10 times.

Busoga United have won just once in the last five outings and lost twice in succession in as many most recent fixtures.

Elsewhere, Maroons make a trip to Wankulukuku to face Express while Arua Hill host UPDF in Paridi.

Friday November 24, 2023 Fixtures 4pm

Busoga United vs KCCA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Express vs Maroons – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Arua Hill vs UPDF – Paridi stadium, Adjumani