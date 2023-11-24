Saturday November 25, 2023

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 7pm

Newly promoted NEC will go top of the table if they overcome visitors Wakiso Giants under the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo floodlights.

Hussein Mbalangu’s men are 4th on the table at the moment with 15 points and victory over the limping Purple Sharks will take them above leaders BUL who are not in action until Sunday when they clash with Kitara.

NEC comes into the game in buoyant mood after beating Maroons 1-0 in their last outing.

The mood is different in the Wakiso Giants camp that has won just once in seven games and sit third from bottom on the 16-team log with only five points.

This will be the first ever league meeting between the two sides and presents chance for Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Samson Kiirya to face their former bosses.