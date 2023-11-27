After the She Cranes’ dream performance in the just concluded Netball World Cup, the leadership wrangles have pegged them in sorrow and the latest blow is to miss out on the African Netball Championship.

According to URN, the team withdrew from the championship that started on Sunday, November 26 in Botswana.

For starters, Moses Mwase was appointed by the netball world governing body as the Chairperson of the normalisation committee for the sport of netball in the country.

Moses Mwase Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The committee also consists of former She Cranes captain Peace Proscovia as players’ representative, Leticia Namutebi, a member of CGU Athletes’Commision and Cecilia Anyacoit from the National Council of Sports.

This was after NCS revoked the certificate of recognition from the Uganda Netball Federation after judging that the federation had failed to address governance and leadership challenges.

However, Mwase told URN that the normalisation committee is doing all it takes to put the house in order so that the She Cranes play in the upcoming Vitality Netball Nations Cup 2024.

The tournament will be played in January 2024 and will have nations such as England, Australia, New Zealand and Uganda.