Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team Head Coach Sheryl Ulanda Botes has confirmed the final list of players that will be travelling to Morocco today.

The Crested Cranes will face Morocco in two international friendly games with the first coming on Friday, 1st December 2023 at Le Mardi Stadium in Casablanca while the other game will happen on Tuesday 5th December 2023 at Stade Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

Despite failing to progress in both the Olympic and Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, FUFA thought it wise to have the team remain active.

Botes who was recently appointed on a three-year deal will hope to have more of such engagements in order to create a formidable team.

Kampala Queens duo of Fazila Ikwaput and Shamirah Nalugya miss out on the final squad due to injuries.

Teenage striker Kamiyati Naigaga and She Maroons goalkeeper Proscovia Adongo make the final squad for the first time.

The travelling contingent will depart Uganda on Tuesday evening at 5:30PM with the foreign-based players connecting to Morocco from their respective clubs.

Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers: Daisy Nakaziro (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Gloria Namakula (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Proscovia Adongo (She Maroons FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Bridget Nabisaalu (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Desire Katisi Natooro (Asubo Ladies FC, Uganda), Jolly Kobusinge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Shakirah Nankwanga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Justine Najjuko Kizza (She Maroons FC, Uganda), Sumaya Komuntale (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba (Boldklubben AF 1893, Denmark), Joan Nabirye (FK Minsk, Belarus), Jackline Adong (She Maroons FC, Uganda), Zaitun Namaganda (Wakiso Hill WFC, Uganda), Viola Nambi (Pomigliano CF, Italy)

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba ( ZFK Dynamo Moscow, Russia), Catherine Nagadya (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Zaina Nandede (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Amina Nababi (Rines SS WFC, Uganda), Joanitah Ainembabazi (Simba Queens FC, Tanzania), Lillian Kasuubo (She Maroons FC, Uganda), Kamiyati Naigaga (Asubo Ladies FC, Uganda)