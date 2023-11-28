Dixon Adol Okello, a FIFA and CAF certified security and safety expert spearheaded the training of 146 stewards for Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

The stewards covered the sessions in two days at the recently renovated facility.

These sessions entailed crowd control, security and safety with the necessary tips and nitty gritty in crowd management.

The stewards will play a great role in management of the spectators during football matches as well as other entertainment events at the stadium.

“Uganda needs as many trained stewards as possible. These help in the tranquil organization during events. Nakivubo stadium now has 146 trained stewards and many more will be trained in the due course” Okello, a vastly experienced safety and security guru remarks.

The session will climax on Tuesday, 28th November 2023 with the closing day and certification.

Nakivubo War Memorial stadium has been renovated by Ham Enterprises under proprietor Hamis Kiggundu.

For starters, this stadium was initially opened in 1926.

The facility is now an all seater arena with an astro turf playing surface, modern gym, state of art VVIP wing, changing rooms and ample parking space.

Besides football, Nakivubo War Memorial stadium will also be used for basketball, netball, boxing and other games as well.