Overview: SMACK League match day 17 is aptly dubbed "The Networkers' Christmas Edition,".

It will unfold at Legends Rugby Club in Naguru, Kampala city on Sunday, 3rd December 2023.

Event: SMACK League 2023 (Match Day 17)

SMACK League 2023 (Match Day 17) Date: Sunday, 3 rd December

Sunday, 3 December Venue : Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru – Kampala

: Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru – Kampala Time : 9 AM till Late

: 9 AM till Late Charge: Free entrance

In preparation for the highly anticipated SMACK League Match day 17, the formidable ZIMBAZ, a cohort of 2001 to 2006 held a press conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Zimbali Bistro and Lounge (along Lumumba Avenue in Kampala city).

The event served as a platform to unveil an exciting line-up of activities curated to enhance the overall experience of this year’s Christmas edition sponsored by premium beer brand, Guinness.

Addressing the media, Joseph Kasule ‘Sixtus’ Kawooya, the Chairman ZIMBAZ Team announced a CSR initiative campaign that was created with the aim of standing in solidarity with parents raising children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

L-R: Jonan Kato, (CMO, SMACK League), Joseph ‘Sixtus’ Kawooya Kasule, (Chairman, Zimbaz), Senyimba Andrew (Head of Treasury, Zimbaz), Billie Mwesigye (Marketing Manager SNAP Juice), Orwenyo Morris Gunya

“We would like to bring awareness to autism as well as curb the stigmatization around this condition. To raise awareness about autism, ZIMBAZ have introduced the special ZIMBAZ XMAS Edition t-shirt, available for 40,000/= for adults and 30,000/= for children. Purchases can be made at www.udou.studio with proceed going towards spreading awareness about autism,” Kawooya noted.

Joseph Kasule ‘Sixtus’ Kawooya speaks about the CSR Initiative plan ahead of Sunday’s Match Day

ZIMBAZ have also pledged to help raise Ugx10,000,000/= in support of the TUHA Foundation, a physiotherapy center located in Komamboga.

As the beneficiary of the fundraiser, proceeds that will be collected will assist in raising money for equipment and support the facility.

“We as the ZIMBAZ call upon the general public to help achieve this goal. Merchant codes will be shared on all our social media pages. This fundraiser underscores our dedication to making a positive impact in the community and is in line with the SMACK league corporate social responsibility initiatives.” Kawooya appealed.

The SMACK League action at Legends Rugby Grounds in Kampala

The evening will showcase high-energy performances headlined by the legendary Afrigo Band, Ragga Dee, Mr.Silverback from the USA, and five other guest deejays.

Surprise acts and a dazzling fireworks display are also in the works which will bring the night to a close in grand style.

ZIMBAZ also extend a warm invitation to sister cohorts from other schools.

Currently holding the impressive second position out of 20 teams in the SMACK League, with 3 games to go, The ZIMBAZ are poised for an exciting showdown.

The SMACK 70s cohort is also expected to be present.

Kato Jonan, Chief Marketing Officer, SMACK League addresses the media at the press conference

“Before the main event, ZIMBAZ will host a pre-Matchday 17 Kasiki on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Zimbali Bistro and Lounge. This provides an opportunity for camaraderie and celebration leading up to the big day,” remarked Kato Jonan, Chief Marketing Officer, SMACK League.

Match day 17, aptly dubbed “The Networkers’ Christmas Edition,” will unfold at Legends Rugby Club in Naguru, Kampala city.

Entrance is free. Amidst the excitement, Guinness will be present to not only celebrate the joy of Christmas but also to enhance the overall experience of the SMACK League.

Joanita Kawalya of the Afrigo Band entertains the guests

Bandwagon of sponsors & partners:

The SMACK League Match day 17 is sponsored by Guinness, Captain Morgan, Events Limited, Buroni Services, Flexipay, SNAP, UDOU studios, Prof B Sounds, Ggayi Logistics, Digida, Moto Moto Grill, Zimbali Bistro & Lounge, Tafari Safaris, Little Ritz Kabale, Scotia Soft, PTG, Prof’s Makeover Place, Kajjansi Clays, Stone Castle Inn, Senarod Women & Children’s medical center, La Jolla Gardens, Seasoz Harvest, Regnum Konsult, Safeboda, Sakae Hardware, Sezibwa Sugar, St. Joseph’s Hospital Wakiso, Legends, 88.2 Sanyu FM, Soccanett, Cavendish University and Prudential.

SMACK League Old Students enjoy a happy moment as they sip Guiness (Credit: Pivot Media)

The kids enjoyed the bouncing castles at Legends Rugby Club | Credit: David Isabirye