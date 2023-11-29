Kampani’s Eagles Rugby Club of Kitante unveiled former Turkey national team head coach Cherokee Sylvain Ngue as their new club chairperson.

Cherokee Sylvain Ngue, a Cameroonian national, is a former rugby player and coach. He played for the Rugby Club of Douala, Dakar Caïmans, Hyppos XV in Bamako, Metu of Ankara, and the Cameroonian national team before retiring in 2009. He coached Metu and Hacettepe in Ankara, Caïmans, and Tunisia’s men’s and women’s 7s and XVs national teams. Ngue is also a World Rugby-certified coach educator.

Outside rugby, Ngue is also an actor who has featured in films like 419 and Morbayassa.

Ngue’s role, according to club chairperson Adam Kabalega speaking to Kawowo Sports, is different from the team manager’s. He will be tasked more with developing the financial sustainability of the young rugby club.

During his first interview with our media team, our new Club manager, Cherokee Sylvain Ngue, shares his captivating story of how his path intertwined with Eagles Rugby Club.

In his first in-house media interview, he revealed that he was impressed with the team’s mindset. Since arriving in Kampala, Ngue has watched two Eagles matches in the 2023 Uganda Cup, the away victory over league champions Black Pirates and the first-ever competitive home match against Buffaloes.