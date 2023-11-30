Overview: Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) is mandated to run the sports among all secondary schools (government and private) in Uganda. They have domestic (district, zone and national competitions) as well as on the international platform.

A famous American poet and critic Michael Nathan Scharf, 54, is remarkably quoted; “When ‘I’ is replaced by ‘We’ even illness becomes ‘wellness’”.

The author of Poet and Writer’s Magazine, Scharf’s comment was emphasizing the enormous value of partnerships, togetherness and working as a unit.

In true reflection of Scharf’s quote, the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) and media group, Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) have joined hands to work as a block.

This happened during an engagement stakeholders’ workshop that convened at Kati-Kati Restaurant along Lugogo By-pass road in Kampala on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Commissioner of physical education and sports Dr Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya and ASSHU general secretary Zulaika Nabukeera were among the high profile personalities who witnessed this landmark feat.

L-R: Zulaika Nabukeera, Dr. Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya and Justus Mugisha show off the USSSA Excellence Awards logo during the launch | Credit: USSSA Media

USPA was ably represented by the president Moses Alysad Lubega and some of his executive committee members and members from the different media houses USSSA’s delegation had the team leader, Justus Mugisha, the president alongside the other executive officials as well as members of the secretariat and volunteers.

“I thank God for this official marriage between Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) and Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA)” Rev Mugumya, who stressed a line from the Holy Bible (John 15:17) remarked.

Dr. Rev Canon Mugumya rallied for the value of sports as a major source of employment as he called for early start into the talent development process that also brings intrinsic motivation as sports supports also physical education.

Justus Mugisha, the USSSA President with his rich presentation

USSSA supreme Mugisha emphasized that the partnership was long overdue and therefore very necessary.

“USSSA has done a lot and feel that this should be reported to the public” Mugisha reasoned.

“We are here to interface with USPA and show them what we are doing. Among the things we have done which are new is capacity building” he added.

Mugisha is a diligent persona who ably serves various offices in the president’s capacity as FEASSSA, Technical Committee Football (International School Sport Federation).

He is also an executive Member (FASS), First Vice President Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) and Director of Standard High School, Zzana.

His detailed presentation entailed Governance and administration, stakeholders, membership 2023, activities 2023 and key focus areas of USSSA.

He also narrated the history of this schools’ sports body, (founded in 1972), outlined the structures, competitions held, sponsors and other key partners as Government, FEASSSA, FASS and ISF.

USSSA Executive committee members; L-R: Hajji Hussein Lwebaawo Kyagulanyi, Hajji Twahil Kitezaala and Christopher Mugisha Banage

The USSSA chief executive officer Christopher Mugisha Banage torched that such an engagement was one of the numerous innovations they have come up with as the public ought to understand school sports better

“USSSA has commenced upon a number of innovations. The general public needs to understand school sports. We need to sensitize the public and parents about school sports. We also ought to get more ideas from the media personnel for better running of the school sports. We take this engagement seriously and the reactions going forward. School sports is a nursery bed for various sports federations in the country” Banage commented.

Moses Alsayed Lubega, the USPA President

In his philosophical address, the USPA president Lubega was thankful of such an engagement.

“This partnership is very key and found.” He hinted. “We (sports media) appeal strongly to your guidance. Education and sports are quite inter-linked. There cognitive abilities that sports gives which are the same as sports gives. The audiences are inter-twinned; parents, teachers, students and sports fans. There is media diversity and we need to be empowered as we also tap into opportunities as we advance into opportunities.” Lubega added.

Zulaika Nabukeera, the General Secretary of ASSHU hailed USSSA for the vibrancy, urging them to consider the disabled sports personalities in their programs.

“Everyone can see the fruits of USSSA. I am seeing a vibrant USSSA, thanks to the efforts of president Justus Mugisha. We need an all-round basket to embrace the disabled sports personalities. Special thanks to the efforts of Minister of Education and Sports Mamma Janet Museveni. I thank you all for the achievements and congratulate everyone of you. ASSHU will give you all the support for everything you are executing. Thank the initative of USSSA Excellence awards” Nabukeera, who is also the head teacher of Nabisunsa Girls School said.

Veteran Vision Group all round sports journalist Silvano Kibuuka questioned the continued absence of boxing among the games menu in Uganda yet it is played internationally in the ISF Games

Sarah Sharon Adongo of Urban TV and Wan-Luo TV spoke about the hesitant head teachers who are anti-sports

Uthuman Ssempebwa (UBC TV) and Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo (Head of sports, Nation Media Group) share a light moment during the workshop | Credit: USSSA Media

The media personalities were granted an opportunity to openly exchange their ideas and views during this free interactive session before dining and wining together during the luncheon.

USSSA Excellence Awards:

Relatedly, there was no better platform than this to unleash the inaugural USSSA Excellence Awards at the same confine.

For starters, these awards will happen on 15th December 2023 at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The Chairman organizing committee of the local organizing committee Hajji Twahil Kiteezala hinted on the essence of these awards.

USSSA Excellence Awards official launch | Credit: USSSA Media

“The relationship between USPA and USSSA has always been there. In business times, there has been tremendous growth. On behalf of the local organizing committee of the USSSA Excellence Awards, I welcome you to the first ever awards ceremony. Our athletes have participated in various events and done well. Accordingly, therefore, USSSA intends to recognize outstanding achievers which will also strengthen USSSA brand.” Hajji Kitezaala, also the USSSA 1st Vice president and chairperson Marketing committee noted.

Categories:

These awards have been categorized in various clusters as; Coach of the year, sports teacher of the year, school of the year (boys and girls) – number of medals won over the year, Team of the year – MVPS for boys and girls, Fair-play award (Most disciplined team on and off the pitch), special recognition awards as well as primary schools (football, netball and volleyball).

Hajji Twahil Kitezaala, USSSA Executive Committee member and chairperson of the USSSA Excellence Awards | Credit: USSSA Media

Voting mechanism:

The voting system will see journalists, sports teachers, team captains, coaches of all schools who participated in national championship and zones all participate.

Thereafter, there will be an overall technical team that will look at outcome from all the above.

USSSA Excellence Awards logo