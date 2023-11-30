KCCA received a timely boost ahead of showdown with Gaddafi at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo with three players returning from suspension.

Muhammad Shaban, Peter Magambo and Filbert Obenchan missed the 2-1 defeat to Busoga United and their return gives new coach Abdallah Mubiru more options.

Shaban has been superb scoring four goals despite a sketchy performance from the team.

“They are senior players and their availability makes us stronger,” Mubiru who will be in the dugout for his second home debut remarked.

That leaves only captain Julius Poloto and Abu Mayanja (national team) as the major misses for the Kasasiro who are struggling to climb from the red zone after a false start to the campaign – their worst in history.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

The two sides have met four times in the league with KCCA winning three and losing the other.

Friday December 1, 2023 fixtures

Wakiso Giants vs BUL – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

URA vs Express FC – Mehta Grounds, Lugazi 4pm

KCCA vs Gaddafi – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 7pm