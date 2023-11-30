Cricket Cranes captain Brian Masaba has sent a strong warning to his teammates before the game against Rwanda in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda is one step away from writing history and so need to hold the momentous occasion with the required attention and determination.

After the impressive win against Kenya at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Masaba asked his teammates to keep their heads level to finish the assignment on a high.

“The job is not done yet.” Masaba noted before adding; “We need to stay focused and come up to execute the assignment.

“After that win [against Rwanda], we can [then] let out the emotions. We have waited for this achievement for quite a time so it’s high time to fully get it done.”

Cricket Cranes

The skipper added that the win against Kenya was special because they were fully pumped for it just like they are for the final game.

‘It’s (the win against Kenya) special. Our fans have been behind from day one and it’s the best reward to give them. The boys were pumped up for the game and are happy going forward.”

The Cricket Cranes started slow but settled in with Somon Ssesazi 60(50) leading from the top and set a challenging 162/5 in their 20 overs, a total Masaba feels was defendable.

“We always felt anything above 150 was defendable. I feel the batsmen came out and executed that plan perfectly.”

“It was about looking at what we need per over, keeping wickets in hand for the back end.”

Brian Masaba

Today’s game against neighbours Rwanda presents Uganda with a clear-cut chance to fully take away the last ticket to next year’s World Cup.

Uganda will walk into the game favourites after having a perfect record against Rwanda in T20s though there will be no room for any error.

Should Uganda lose to Rwanda and Zimbabwe beat Kenya then the Test-playing nation will take the ticket to World Cup since they have a better net run rate.

On the seven-nation log, Uganda is second with eight points two behind Namibia who have already qualified.