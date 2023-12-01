Uganda Premier League | Results

Friday, December 1, 2023

KCCA FC 6-1 Gaddafi

URA FC 2-1 Express FC

Wakiso Giants 0-3 BUL FC

KCCA FC ran riot against Gaddafi in a 6-1 Uganda Premier League victory at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Friday.

In a game played under floodlights, KCCA registered a well-deserved victory that also doubled as the first under the tutelage of gaffer Abdallah Mubiru.

After falling to Busoga United in a 2-1 loss, KCCA needed a perfect response to light up their campaign which started on a low note.

After an electric start to the game, Ettiene Kateng opened the floodlights in the 17th minute with a well-curled effort after a solo run from the centre line.

Two minutes later, Muhammad Shaban had a chance to double the lead but chose to release Usama Arafat, and the pass was intercepted.

Muhammad Shaban’s diving header off Mustafa Kizza’s thrilling delivery doubled KCCA’s lead in the 22nd minute of the game.

A minute later, Shaban extended the hosts’ lead to three after he calmly cooled Cungulo Gui’s cross from the left flank thus sealing a personal brace.

KCCA kept flying high and higher as Usama volleyed the fourth into the net. The left-footed forward capitalised from Gaddafi’s poor communication at the back.

Five minutes to the end of the first stanza, Usama’s overhead kick went off Douglas Bithum’s chest before it found the corner of the net.

Two minutes past the hour mark, Sharifu Ssengendo scored a beauty after sending Peter Magambo to the grass in a photo moment.

Even though it was a consolation to the visitors, most of the home got on their feet to applaud the beautiful goal.

Dominic Ayella hit the last nail in Gaddafi’s coffin to seal the emphatic show by the Kasasiro Boys on the day.

After the victory, KCCA moved to the 14th position on the 16-team log with seven points while Gaddafi is10th with 10 points.

Next on the menu, KCCA will be on the road to play Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium on Wednesday December 6 while Gaddafi hosts UPDF a day later.