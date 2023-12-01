Coach David Obua finally secured his first victory at URA, after earning a 2-1 win over Express FC on Friday.

In the game played at Mehta Stadium, Lugazi, the Tax Collectors had to come from a goal down to win 2-1.

Isaac Wagoina fired the Red Eagles into the lead in the 26th minute capitalizing on a howler by goalkeeper Denis Otim.

Otim hesitated to kick the ball away and Wagoina was quick to advance and slot the ball into an empty net.

URA FC thought they had found the equalizer when Laban Tibiita found the back of the net but the goal was canceled for offside.

In the second half, URA FC stepped up efforts and kept pulling pressure that eventually paid off.

In the 71st minute, the Tax Collectors levelled matters from the spot when goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto fouled in the box.

With five minutes on the clock, URA FC found the winner from Tibiita with a right footed effort that went into the roof of the net.

Victory takes URA FC to 6th place on 13 points while Express FC remain 8th on 12 points.