Bright Stars captain and forward Nelson Senkatuka hopes to score more goals after netting a superb hat-trick.

Senkatuka scored all the goals as Bright Stars secured a 3-1 victory against Arua Hill SC in the Uganda Premier League encounter at Kavumba Recreational Ground in Wakiso.

In a post-match reaction, Senkatuka revealed that he is hungry and yearning to increase his personal goal tally.

“I look forward to scoring more goals because that is my role as a striker,” Senkatuka noted.

“I am happy that this time round everything I touched went in. I thank my teammates for the great work done because we have not had consistent results,” he added.

Senkatuka revealed that his three-game goal drought at the start of the season was due to an injury that has since recovered from.

“I started the season on a low because I was held back by an injury. But now am getting fitter after every other game. It’s been four games in a row scoring and I am so glad.”

“We have several new entrants but now we are getting to know each other better. This has helped us create more chances and we look forward to taking them away.”

The three goals now send Senkatuka to the top of the goal scorers sheet with seven goals in the ongoing campaign.

Bright Stars lie in the 10th position with 10 points after playing nine games.