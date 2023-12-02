Uganda Cup 2023 – Round 3

Result: Rhinos 16-16 Hippos

The Rhinos vs Hippos match during Round Three of the 2023 Uganda Cup was a bit of an anti-climax given how highly-billed it was leading up to Saturday.

Both Rhinos and Hippos had their moments when they could have sped away with the victory but they did not make it count.

The hosts were the first to get out of the blocks when Ivan Kirabo kicked a penalty in the fifth minute. Then winger Arnold Ocen scored a try off a well-worked set piece routine.

At that point, Rhinos were in charge and they kept Hippos on the backfoot.

Despite Hippos’ Maxwell Ebonga slotting a penalty at the half-hour mark, Rhinos still had the upper hand. Their efforts on defense were rewarded with a turnover that resulted in a quick break at the end of which was fullback Emmanuel Kwebikanga to score the second try.

Hippos finally got over the line in the fortieth minute through fullback Bruno Kisule. This cut the deficit to Rhinos to 13-08 at half-time.

The second half could only be described as an arm-wrestle. The two mid-table teams, known for their flowing rugby, barely played any of that flowing rugby as they traded blows with each other.

Ten minutes into the half, Rhinos were reduced to fourteen men after Pool Kalungi got a yellow card. Hippos made the power play count through Andrew Odhiambo’s solo effort. Odhiambo tapped quickly from a penalty territory and caught the entire Rhinos defence napping on their own try line.

This score levelled the match at thirteen-all with twenty-seven minutes left to play.

Kirabo restored Rhinos’ lead moments later with a penalty from forty-five metres left of the uprights. That would be Rhinos’ only points in the second half.

In the dying minutes of the match, Hippos began to win the small battles of the match. A dominant carry here, a strong tackle there. Then a turnover here and a penalty there. With their tails up, Hippos’ forwards had their eyes set on a try that would deliver the victory. But after camping in the Rhinos’ 22m territory for long, captain Ebonga had had enough.

He made the call to go for points on the next penalty amidst protests from his pack. That penalty in the seventy-forth minute is what would ultimately salvage points for the Jinja side.

The match stayed tied at sixteen-all until when center referee Ronald Wutimber blew the final whistle.

Both Rhinos and Hippos settled for a draw (2 points) and shared points as the teams in Pool D bunched together after a close Round Three weekend.