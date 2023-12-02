Of the eight Round Three fixtures on this weekend’s Uganda Cup, only two will be played within Kampala City. The rest will be hosted by regional teams in their respective upcountry towns.

Falcons welcome Impis, who, last weekend in Round Two, travelled over four hundred kilometres to Kitgum for a match that had been called off, to Gulu City in Northern Uganda. Also playing in Northern Uganda are the Buffaloes that will take on Kitgum Lions in Kitgum.

Mbarara Titans welcome Mongers to Western Uganda while their regional champions Tooro Lions take on Rams in Fort Portal.

In the Eastern Region, Njeru Hurricanes will face KOBs in Njeru and Elgon Wolves will host Black Pirates in Mbale.

The only fixtures in the city will be played at Kyadondo Rugby Club and Legends Rugby Grounds, both located within the Greater Lugogo Sports Complex. They will feature top-tier premiership clubs.

At Kyadondo, current holders Heathens will face Walukuba. Rhinos will battle Hippos in what is expected to be the headline event of the round.

All matches will kick off in the regular 4 p.m. time slot at their respective venues.