Event : 6 th Busogora North Champions League (Football & Netball)

Dates : 7 th December 2023 to 1 st January 2024

: 7 December 2023 to 1 January 2024 Venue: Nkaiga playground, Kasese

The sixth edition of the Busongora North Champions League is set to kick off on the 7th December 2023 and will run until 1st January 2024 in Kasese Municipality.

A total of 20 football teams and 2 netball sides have duly registered.

Jonex Bagenda, the tournament head of technical affairs confirmed the development with the draws having also been held at the Kihyo playground on 1st December.

Ajax Kasangali, the defending champions

Reigning champions Ajax Kasangali have not registered for this year’s championship, alongside the losing finalists.

In 2022 edition, Ajax Kasangali edged Mubuku 1-0 in the well contested finale.

For the semi-finals, Ajax Kasangali overcame Buhunga United 4-3 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-goal apiece.

The quarter final duels will be played on 22nd December 2023, the semi-finals on boxing day at the Rugendabara playground with the finals on 1st January 2024 at the Nkaiga playground.

One of the Netball teams at the Busongora North sports tournament

A netball team

The three netball teams confirmed are; Maliba, Hima Young Star and Rugendabara.

Football teams:

The 20 football teams registered include; Kitswamba Bees, Kitswamba Lions, Ibanda youth, Elite – Ibanda, Ibanda Kyanya Town Council, Isule United, Buhunga united, Isule Giants, Kitswamba Muhumuza, Muhumuza, Bayern Kasangali, BNT Kyothoka, Vision, Ajax Kasangali, River-side, Bugendabara Town Council, Bigando, Motomoto, Nyakabale, Hima Town Council and the defending champions Ajax Kasangali.

Hima Football Team

Buhunga United football team

