KCCA FC 6-1 Gaddafi FC

KCCA FC head coach Abdallah Mubiru commended his troops for the courage displayed in the huge victory against Gaddafi FC.

The Kasasiro Boys ran Gaddafi riot in a 6-1 Uganda Premier League victory at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Friday.

During the post-match conference, Mubiru revealed that his troops displayed a commendable show that provides a foundation to build going forward.

“We are grateful for the performance. We are trying to get better. We are trying to lift the confidence of the players,” Mubiru revealed.

“I am grateful to my players for the efforts they are putting in. It is a journey we are starting and I am glad for their strong commitment and courage,” he added.

“We have to manage the crisis we are in. We also have to manage the success got in the game so that we keep focused.”

“The intensity was high in the first half but in the second half the players looked so fatigued and tired.”

Gaddafi looked a better side in the second half. Sharif Ssengendo scored a beauty after leaving KCCA’s backline frozen in the moment.

Muhammad Shaban and Usama Arafat scored twice while Ettienne Katenga and Domic Ayella added one each to give the Lugogo-based side a well-deserved victory.

After the victory, KCCA ascended to the 14th position on the log with seven points while Gaddafi is 10th with 10 points.