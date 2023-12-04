Former SC Villa midfielder Joseph Mutyaba will be in the dugout leading Bright Stars when the two sides face off at Kavumba Recreation Ground on Tuesday.

The hosts are rejuvenated following a false start and are now unbeaten in the last four games with two wins and as many stalemates.

They face a Villa side who has blow hot and cold but one they rarely overcome given past history.

However, with on form Nelson Ssenkatuka, Sam Ssenyonjo and the reliable Andrew Kyambadde at the back, they will be confident of stopping the Jogoos.

Villa will hope forwards Charles Lwanga, Ivan Bogere and Patrick Jona Kakande carry their scoring boots after missing lots of opportunities in the win over Busoga United.

But its on form Umar Lutalo and maestro Elvis Ngondwe that the hosts must keenly look out for if they are to survive.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Express host table leaders BUL at Wankulukuku while Arua Hill take on Wakiso Giants in Paridi.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and Results

There have been 20 previous league meetings between the two sides since Bright Stars gained promotion.

SC Villa hold edge in recent meetings with 11 wins against Stars’ 3. [D 6]

Two of Bright Stars’ 3 wins have come at home but still lost 4 of the 10 hosted.

Villa beat Bright Stars home and away last season.

Tuesday 05th December 2023.

· Express FC Vs BUL FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs SC Villa, Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

· Arua Hill SC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Paridi Stadium-Adjumani (4:00pm).

Wednesday 06th December 2023.

· Mbarara City FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Busoga United FC Vs Maroons FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm).

· NEC FC Vs URA FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

Thursday 07th December 2023.

· Gaddafi FC Vs UPDF FC, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Vipers SC Vs Kitara FC, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende(7:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.