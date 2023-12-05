Uganda Premier League side Express Football Club management has decided to part ways with head coach James Odoch.

The decision will see Odoch together with his whole technical team leave the seven-time UPL champions.

This comes after Express shared spoils with BUL in a one-all stalemate today at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

The Red Eagles played with a two-man numerical advantage over BUL FC for 20 minutes but still failed to register maximum points.

Today’s draw makes it five games for Express without a victory having last picked a victory on September 21st against Bright Stars.

The former Express player took over the head coach position on an interim basis in February 2022 before he later secured a permanent contract in July.

Express are seventh on the 16-team log with 13 points after nine games.

Express will now hit the market to search for a suitable replacement ahead of the Kampala Derby where they will play their arch-rivals SC Villa on Friday, December 8.