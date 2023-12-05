The Friday Night Lights (FNL) basketball is set for a big return.

The season curtain-raising fun tournament is set to get underway this Friday (December 8) at the Hockey Grounds in Lugogo.

The sports-meets-showbiz extravaganza is set to return since its last happening in 2019.

In a press conference held at the NRG Radio offices in Kampala, the FNL Team Leader Tom Ocamringa revealed that it’s good to be back.

“It is good to be back. We aim for an exciting event that will have basketball action and celebrity vibes,” Ocamringa noted.

“Our focus is to merge regular basketball with celebrity players, elevating the status of top players. We plan to give fans a chance to engage with the players on court in a vibrant atmosphere,” he added.

This edition will be shorter, unlike the previous editions. The tournament will take three weeks instead of six weeks like it has been.

The tournament will be shorter to accommodate the National Basketball League that is set to kick start in January next year.

The FNL will host eight teams that will lock horns for the grand prize.

The eight teams are; Team Melo, Team Afande, Team Comfort, Team Drileba, Team Ekon, Team Iman, Team Soro and Team Wazee.

The tournament has been Uganda’s premier sports entertainment event since 2011 – offering basketball action, music, food, beverages and all forms of entertainment.