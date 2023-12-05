Mixed Martial Arts fighter Titus Tugume has promised to beat American Louis Cate.

The two fine fighters will lock horns in an International World Title MMA Championship fight at Freedom City on Friday, December 15.

While speaking to the press, Tugume promised to hardly disappoint Ugandans by flying their flag so high.

“I am the best in Uganda and I am ready to fly our flag higher and with local support, I promise not to disappoint you,” Tugume strongly noted.

“We want many other Ugandans to take up this sport and benefit from it because it is the best selling sport in the world,” he added.

“As a combat sports fighter, I have engaged in many different styles of fighting but I had to switch to the MMA because it is the most popular combat sport.”

According to Tugume, Catoe is a strong fighter but the Ugandan believes after the great preparations he will eventually come out of the ring victorious.

This will be Tugume’s seventh MMA fight. Among those, he has won three, lost two and shared spoils once.