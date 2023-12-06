Express FC fired James Odoch shortly after the 1-1 draw against BUL FC in the Uganda Premier League at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

As the football fraternity received the news with mixed feelings, the question was always going to be who would take over Odoch’s hot seat.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Express CEO Ashraf Miiro confirmed that Hassan Mubiru is in charge on an interim basis till further notice.

“The team is not coached by only two people. Hassan Mubiru who is the trainer at the club will stay in charge of the team until we find a new coach,” Miiro noticed.

The development comes shortly before Express hosts SC Villa in a match anticipated Kampala Derby on Friday, December 8, 2023.

However, Miiro revealed that the Kampala Derby will not force them into a quick decision because they want to get a coach on a long-term basis.

“That (Kampala Derby) is a normal game and it can not put us in panic mode to make a quick decision. However we shall go back to the drawing board and get a coach for a long term,” he underlined.

Express are seventh on the 16-team long with 13 points after playing nine games in the ongoing 2023/24 UPL campaign.