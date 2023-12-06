Uganda Rugby Union (URU) revived the annual awards night in November 2022 after eight years in limbo. The night saw the best men’s and women’s rugby players, coaches, referees, administrators, journalists and fans receive awards in their respective categories.

Here are the winners from the awards night hosted under the theme of “Celebrating Rugby Excellence” at the Kampala Serena Hotel:

Women’s MVP: Peace Lekuru (Avengers)

Peace Lekuru (Avengers) Men’s MVP: Adrian Kasito (Kobs)

Adrian Kasito and Peace Lekuru Credit: John Batanudde

Lekuru beat Lady Rugby Cranes’ teammates Charlotte Mudoola, Faith Namugga, and Angella Nanyonjo to the women’s MVP award. Kasito was chosen ahead of Ivan Magomu, Jacob Ochen, and Men’s 7s teammate Aaron Ofoyrwoth.

Upcoming Female Player: Maimuna Nassozi (Avengers)

Maimuna Nassozi (Avengers) Upcoming Male Player: Malcolm Daniel Okello (Heathens & Hana International School)

Malcolm Daniel Okello (Heathens & Hana International School) Men’s XVs Golden Boot: Liam Walker (Buffaloes)

Malcolm Daniel Okello Maimuna Nassozi Liam Walker

Domestic Coach of the Year: Mohammed Athio (Heathens)

Mohammed Athio (Heathens) International Coach of the Year: Tolbert Onyango (Uganda Men’s 7s)

Mohammed Athio

Onyango steered Uganda to a third Africa Men’s 7s championship at home and won the Bowl at the Rugby World Cup 7s in Cape Town, South Africa. His award was received by the players. Athio’s Heathens set a new record in winning their sixteenth premiership title.

Referee of the Year: Ronald Wutimber

Ronald Wutimber Team Manager of the Year: Geofrey Olum (Heathens)

Geofrey Olum (Heathens) Fair Play Team’s Award: Mongers

Ronald Wutimber

Wutimber was the surprise winner of the night; taking home the top referee’s award despite not having been on the published list of nominees.

TV Journalist of the Year: Ramzan Kakoza (Bukedde TV)

Ramzan Kakoza (Bukedde TV) Print Journalist of the Year: Deusdedit Bugembe (Daily Monitor)

The scribes also received their flowers after diligently covering rugby around the country and abroad. Bukedde TV’s Kakoza and Nation Media’s Bugembe won the year’s awards.

In addition to the aforementioned awards, more were given out by URU’s Godwin Kayangwe under his Presidential Awards category.

Fan’s Experience: Edward Kiwanuka

Edward Kiwanuka Best URU Regional Association: Eastern Region

Eastern Region Individual Presidential Award: Timothy Byaruhanga

Eastern Region was named the best regional association, Edward Kiwanuka was recognised for his unwavering support in the stands, and Timothy Byaruhanga received an individual award for his works in growing the sport in the Eastern Region.