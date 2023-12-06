James Odoch took over the head coach position at Express FC on an interim basis in February 2022 before he later secured a permanent contract in July.

But on Tuesday, December 5, the Red Eagles decided to part ways with Odoch and his assistant Eric Ndifuna after a one-all draw against BUL FC in the Uganda Premier League at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Express FC CEO Ashraf Miiro revealed that Odoch together with his assistant were relieved from work due to poor performance in the recent games.

“The coach was fired because of poor performance,” Miiro revealed.

“Everything was clearly stated in the contract and we stood to that. We thank him for the work done but it was the best choice for both parties,” he added.

Miiro added that club legend Hassan Mubiru takes over at Wankulukuku on an interim basis.

“The team is not coached by two people. Hassan Mubiru who is the trainer at the club will take over until we find a new coach.”

Odoch kickstarted the campaign on a spectacular note with three victories and two draws in the five opening games. In the three wins, they also managed to beat KCCA 2-1 at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

However, the campaign turned around after the 1-1 draw against UPDF at Bombo Barracks Grounds. From that day, they have played four games, losing two and sharing spoils twice.

The Red Eagles will return to action on Friday, October 8 as they host SC Villa in the Kampala Derby at Wankulukuku.

After playing nine games in the ongoing campaign, they are seventh with only 13 points out of the possible 27.