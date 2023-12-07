Overview: A total of twenty-two (22) goals were scored in the six matches played on match day one of the 2023 Busongora North Champions League at Nkaiga playground, Kasese District.

2023 Busongora North Champions League (Match Day 1 Results):

Isule Giants 1-8 Buhunga United

Buhunga United Ibanda Kyanya Town Council 4-1 Eliet Soccer Academy

Eliet Soccer Academy Isule United 3-0 Isule Giants

Isule Giants Isule United 1-2 Buhunga United

Buhunga United Ibanda Youth 1-0 Eliet Soccer Academy

Eliet Soccer Academy Ibanda Kyanya 1-0 Ibanda Youth

The 2023 Busongora North Champions League officially got underway in Kasese District at the Nkaiga playground on Thursday, December 7.

A total of twenty-two (22) goals were scored in the six matches played on match day one.

2022 losing finalist Buhunga United was the most outstanding team on the day with two victories; scoring 10 goals and conceding twice.

Isule Giants fell 1-8 to Buhunga United in one game and Buhunga United also beat Isule United 2-1.

Ibanda Kyanya Town Council players pose for group photo before kick off

In the other matches, 2021 winners Ibanda Kyanya Town Council humbled Eliet Soccer Academy 4-1 in pool A.

During the same group, Ibanda Youth edged Eliet Soccer Academy 1-0.

Isule United easily out-muscled Isule Giants 3-0 with the goals arriving from Kasimu Mwangyi, Moses Muhindo and the 13-year-old Sied Bwambale.

Isule United against Isule Giants (white shirts) during the 2023 Busongora North Champions League duel at Nkaiga playground

The next match day will be played on Tuesday, 12th December 2023 at the Rugendabara playground.

The quarter final duels will be played on 22nd December 2023, the semi-finals on boxing day at the Rugendabara playground with the finals on 1st January 2024 at the Nkaiga playground.

Team captains with the match officials prior to kick off the Busongora North Champions League

Busongora North Champions League action

This championship has three netball teams; Maliba, Hima Young Star and Rugendabara.

Ajax Kasangali is the reigning champion in the tournament that is organized and funded by Joneni Bwambale Bamwenda, the executive director of Trumpet Foundation.